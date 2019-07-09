TCSO pursuit ends in North Abilene crash

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A deputy pursuit ended in an accident in North Abilene Tuesday afternoon.

Officials at the scene say an officer tried to initiate a traffic stop on a man wanted on drug charges around 3 p.m. Tuesday on Grape Street.

The driver, identified as Joe Rangel, reportedly tried to flee, driving several people off the road before going through the red light at North 18th and Mockingbird, where he collided with a GMC Yukon carrying adults and several children.

Rangel was taken into custody.

There were no major injuries sustained in the crash.