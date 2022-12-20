ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With the holiday season upon us, Abilene Police Department (APD) has shared some holiday shopping tips to avoid fraudulent activity.

For individuals:

DO NOT:

Leave money or valuables unattended

Leave identifying information in plain view

Show large amounts of cash

Have credit/debit card in the same place as PIN numbers

DO:

Have contact information of your financial institution, in the case a card goes missing or other issues

Contact your financial institution as soon as possible if you experience fraudulent activity or lose a card

Lock your car and house

For Businesses:

DO NOT:

Allow customers to control transactions or interrupt normal processes

Leave cash unattended within reach of others

DO:

Verify identification of the customer and/or cards used

Take caution with larger sales

Be aware of quick change scams

Perform money counts and money drops often

Verify the legitimacy of money and be cautious of replica money, such as motion picture money or cash from outside the U.S.

Courtesy of Abilene Police Department

According a press release, fraudulent activity increases around this time of year, so Abilene police want to remind the public how to decrease the risk of becoming a victim of fraud.