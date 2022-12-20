ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With the holiday season upon us, Abilene Police Department (APD) has shared some holiday shopping tips to avoid fraudulent activity.
For individuals:
DO NOT:
- Leave money or valuables unattended
- Leave identifying information in plain view
- Show large amounts of cash
- Have credit/debit card in the same place as PIN numbers
DO:
- Have contact information of your financial institution, in the case a card goes missing or other issues
- Contact your financial institution as soon as possible if you experience fraudulent activity or lose a card
- Lock your car and house
For Businesses:
DO NOT:
- Allow customers to control transactions or interrupt normal processes
- Leave cash unattended within reach of others
DO:
- Verify identification of the customer and/or cards used
- Take caution with larger sales
- Be aware of quick change scams
- Perform money counts and money drops often
- Verify the legitimacy of money and be cautious of replica money, such as motion picture money or cash from outside the U.S.
According a press release, fraudulent activity increases around this time of year, so Abilene police want to remind the public how to decrease the risk of becoming a victim of fraud.