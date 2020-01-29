APD releases identity of Tuesday night homicide victim

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene police have identified the victim of Tuesday night’s homicide.

According to a social media post from the Abilene Police Department (APD), the man who was shot has been identified as 19-year-old Jaden Hernandez of Sweetwater.

Police responded to the call just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, where they found Hernandez in suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Little Elm Condominiums on the 600 block of Ruidosa Street.

APD says the investigation is ongoing.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.