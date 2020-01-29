APD releases identity of Tuesday night homicide victim

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene police have identified the victim of Tuesday night’s homicide.
According to a social media post from the Abilene Police Department (APD), the man who was shot has been identified as 19-year-old Jaden Hernandez of Sweetwater.
Police responded to the call just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, where they found Hernandez in suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Little Elm Condominiums on the 600 block of Ruidosa Street.
APD says the investigation is ongoing.
Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.
- Tight security promised for Super Bowl 54 in Miami
- US senators begin asking questions in Trump impeachment trial
- TxDOT workers train to spot human trafficking across Texas
- KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: A cold & dreary Thursday with a beautiful weekend ahead.
- ‘It’s a dream come true’: Katie Sowers set to make history as first woman to coach in Super Bowl