APD report: Man shoots back after being ‘randomly shot in drive by’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) is investigating a reported drive-by shooting that happened early Friday morning.

According to an APD incident report, a 36-year-old male told police he was “shot randomly in a drive by.”

The incident happened between 2:30 and 3:30 Friday morning in the 700 block of Plum Street, according to the report.

The victim, who went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, told police that he shot back in self defense, according to the report.

Police say multiple shell casings were located at the scene of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.