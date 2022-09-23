ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In response to the deadliest year of car wrecks, the Abilene Police Department (APD) announced Friday that it will increase traffic law enforcement.

Abilene surpassed the total of traffic deaths from 2021 within nine months. APD has responded to 18 fatal crashes, which resulted in 23 deaths since January.

Beginning Monday, September 26, more cops will be on the road.

This response is a part of the department’s campaign to prevent traffic-related deaths in Abilene and is intended to encourage safe driving behaviors.