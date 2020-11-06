Abilene PD says home surveillance cameras are helping solve crimes

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – You find them all around your neighborhood if not at your own front door: surveillance cameras.

As technology progresses the cameras are becoming more accessible and affordable, leading home surveillance systems to pop up in neighborhoods everywhere.

“There’s been a couple cases that have been solved using Ring devices already,” says Lt. Scott Hill, Abilene Police Department (APD).

Just this year, APD joined dozens of departments across the country partnering with Ring and the Nextdoor app.

“If there is a crime in a certain area we can reach out to a certain area of individuals and ask that they go back and review any footage that they may have,” says Hill.

There is a trend of common crimes caught on camera.

“A lot of those are going to be your porch pirate activities right now,” says Hill.

“If you’re able to look at your phone you can either catch it live or you can go back and see, ‘Oh yeah, that was UPS dropping something off,'” says 1st Alarm Abilene owner, Turner Cariker.

Cariker says with the new technology people are veering away from the traditional home alarm systems.

“Its tough for us to compete with these companies because you can get these little home kits like she had in her apartment. We just sat up a little door contact, a little wireless camera and it doesn’t cost you anything monthly,” says Cariker.

“When my wife, this time of year rolls in, it gets dark at 6 o’clock there’s a peace of mind that the home is secure,” says Cariker.

Cariker is all too familiar with with not having that sense of security.

“My truck did get stolen. I left it unlocked. That was my fault and yes, we did catch the video,”

The video was then shared with law enforcement, neighbors and on social media.

“We could tell this guy is basically 6’1″ and he’s very skinny and he as a white baseball cap and when he was arrested, he was about 6’1″, he was very skinny and had on a white baseball cap,” says Cariker.

“It’s usually connected to something else, so the more evidence we have the more we can put together, not only will we solve one crime, but a lot of times we can we can solve multiple,” says Hill.

With the holidays just around the corner, APD is on alert.

“With Christmas and packages, we will be seeing a huge uptick in the services that Ring provides in helping us solve cases through porch pirates and theft of packages,” says Hill.

APD says when reporting a crime using the Ring app, all of your information is private until you allow them to use your video.

You are not required by law to turn over any video if you don’t want to.