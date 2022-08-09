Abilene Police Department: APD searches for suspect in Tuesday morning report of shots fired in South Abilene home (Aug. 9, 2022)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A stretch of South 27th Street was blocked off Tuesday morning when the Abilene Police Department (APD) received reports of shots fired in a nearby home. Police said nobody was hurt, but officers were still looking for the shooting suspect later Tuesday morning.

APD alerted the public, via a Facebook post, to stay away from the areas of South 27th Street from Ross Avenue to Buffalo Gap Road.

In the post, police said there was a subject with a weapon at a home in the area threatening others.

Police told KTAB/KRBC they received reports just after 7:00 a.m. Tuesday of a man at a home in the 2300 block of South 27th Street who fired off at least two rounds inside a home.

After precautionary measures were taken to ensure public safety, police were unable to locate the suspect within the home. Thankfully, nobody was injured.

APD is still searching for the shooting suspect, but has not released the man’s description. The road was reopened to traffic by 7:45 Tuesday morning.