APD shares National Night Out with tornado-relief responders

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – The Abilene Police Department shared its National Night Out celebration with tornado-relief responders and an eager crowd ready to get a peek inside the new police station.

Hundreds were drawn to the new station on South First for a tour inside the $25 million facility. Guests also enjoyed demonstrations from APD’s bomb squad, K-9 unit and motorcycle officers.

The Abilene Fire Department and Dyess Air Force Base were also on hand to provide interesting demonstrations.

Abilene Police and civic leaders shared brief messages with the crowd gathered around a podium just outside of the station’s doors. The leaders commended residents for their generous response to the May tornado and for their continued support of law enforcement officers.

“The thing about policing in Abilene is the fact that we believe we are truly better together. There’s not this ‘us versus them mentality.’ I’m very glad that we have the mutual respect of the community and this city,” said APD Chief Stan Standridge.

Dr. Cathy Ashby, president and CEO of the United Way of Abilene, said it was an honor for APD to share its celebration with organizations such as hers who collected funds for storm survivors.

“We would not have been able to respond the way we had to the tornado if it had not been for Abilene’s first responders. It’s our honor to join in National Night Out and thank Abilene for being such a great community,” said Dr. Ashby.