APD to deploy extra patrols to find drunk drivers for Labor Day

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) – From August 14 to September 2, the Abilene Police Department will deploy dedicated patrols on the streets of Abilene with the purpose of contacting impaired drivers.

These patrols will consist of officers working in an overtime capacity and will be dedicated to the detection and apprehension of impaired drivers and other traffic offenses.

This effort is funded by a grant in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation and is part of the Impaired Driver Mobilization (IDM) Program.

Drivers have many alternatives to driving while intoxicated. They can call a cab, ask a friend or a family member for a ride, hand their keys to a designated driver or simply stay put until they sober up.

They also can take advantage of TxDOT’s website SoberRides.org, which lists ride options in areas throughout Texas.

APD Reminds citizens that impaired driving is a serious crime and is 100 percent preventable.

Convicted first-time DWI offenders can pay a fine of up to $2,000, lose their driver’s license for up to a year and serve as much as 180 days in jail.

Other consequences associated with a DWI arrest and conviction can add up to as much as $17,000 or more for bail, legal fees, court appearances, court-ordered classes, vehicle insurance increases and other expenses.