ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department will be hosting the “Abilene PD Trunk or Treat 2019.”

The event will take place in the parking lot of APD located at 4565 S. 1st street from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., on October 29.

“We will have music, safe candy, FREE hot dogs, chips, water,” said the APD on their Facebook post. “A chance to meet local heroes by way of our very own hometown police and firefighters, as well as local businesses.”