APD trying to identify man in reference to theft case

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help identifying a man.

According to a social media post by APD, police are trying to identify the man pictured above in reference to a theft case.

Police say the man “is associated with the black Buick” seen above with South Carolina license plates.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Humber at (325) 676-6613, according to the post, and leave a message if no one answers.