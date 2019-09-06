APD upgrading roads at training center

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) is upgrading the roads at their training center.

The APD, SWAT team and other officers use the Warren Dodson Training Complex on a regular basis, plus that’s where their police academy is held.

The roads haven’t been serviced in several years and were in pretty bad shape.

After approval from the Abilene City Council, the department hired a contractor to come out and widen and repave the roads and parking lots.

“We have a lot of training that goes on out here, so there’s lots of officers in and out, not only from the Abilene Police Department, but from outside agencies as well who come in to take training classes, or come in to use the range. So it’s very important to have a big enough roadway that can sustain that much traffic,” says Lt. Scott Hill, APD.

It’s about a $150,000 project that is expected to be complete by the end of September.