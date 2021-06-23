APD’s new Assistant Police Chief and two new Sergeants

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- The Abilene Police Department held a promotion ceremony for three of its members on Wednesday June 23. Officers Andrew Mason and Mat Armbruster were promoted to the rank of Sergeant where they will now oversee patrol officers.

Former Lieutenant Craig Jordan was appointed to the rank of Assistant Police chief by Chief Marcus Dudley Jr. He will now oversee the departments of major and special investigations.

“I’ve spent about two thirds of my career in investigations so being able to stay involved in that and be over investigations is exciting and I’m looking forward to it” Said Asst. Chief Jordan.

Both Mason and Jordan Spoke with KTAB/KRBC and they say they agree that police community relations in Abilene are fairly solid. And with Chief Dudley’s push into the neighborhoods That bond can hopefully grow.

“I look to continue being engaged with the community and building those relationships.” Says Jordan

Sergeant Mason has spent the last three years in the traffic division. His new position will be much more supervisory, which he says will ben and adjustment.

“There’s a balance there i think between supervising your troops and also continuing to do police work” Said Mason.

A balance built on understanding instead of intimidation.

“We’re required to treat everyone with dignity and respect even when using force” Said Marcus.

Because force without restraint can lead to less than just outcomes.

“The police profession is all about balance and justice with mercy” Marcus continued.

All three men say this is an honor they will not take lightly.

“It’s all about service and just your ability to connect with people on a real level because you see them at their worst.” Said Marcus.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to continue to serve the citizens of Abilene and the men and women of our police department.” Jordan says.