APD’s Standridge one of 5 finalists up for Amarillo PD chief

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Current Abilene Police Chief Stan Standridge is a finalist for the same position at the Amarillo Police Department.

According to a news release issued Monday afternoon, Standridge is among four other finalists up for the job, including two long-time Amarillo PD employees, a current police chief in Rockport, and a deputy chief in Coral Springs, Florida.

Standridge issued the following statement to BigCountryHomepage.com:

Abilene has been home for 31 years, of which the last 25 have been with the Abilene Police Department. I absolutely love our city and citizens, and I believe the Abilene Police Department is one of the best agencies in Texas. Together we have reduced Part 1 crimes by 12.7% over the last decade, and we have begun programs that built adaptive capacity and collective impact. I will always be thankful for this beloved city. I promoted early and often, and it was always a professional goal to lead a larger police agency when I finished my Master’s Degree in 2019. I believe my successes as a police chief will easily translate to the City of Amarillo, as our cities have many things in common. Both the Amarillo Police Department and Abilene are accredited agencies with the Texas Police Chiefs Association, and if given the opportunity I look forward to maintaining and enhancing Amarillo’s accreditation as I have done in Abilene for the past ten years. Additionally, both Amarillo and Abilene are regional hubs for medicine and related facilities, higher education, shopping and entertainment. My familiarity with these aspects would allow me to hit the ground running. I am excited about new opportunities, and I sincerely hope Amarillo will give me a chance to build a culture of inclusion.

The finalists will go through an extensive interview process over the next two weeks, according to the release.

A decision is expected to be made by the end of the month.

Standridge announced in late February that he would resign from the Abilene Police Department on order to pursue a romantic relationship with the department’s chaplain.

