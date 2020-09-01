APD’s Standridge one of 5 finalists up for San Marcos PD chief

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Current Abilene Police Chief Stan Standridge is a finalist for the same position at the San Marcos Police Department.

According to a news release issued Tuesday afternoon, Standridge is among four other finalists up for the job.

The City of San Marcos’ search for a new police chief resulted in an applicant pool of 92 candidates from across the United States

Chief Standrige’s description presented in the press release reads as follows:

Chief Stan Standridge

Has served more than 25 years with the Abilene Police Department, the last eleven of which as the Chief of Police. Chief Standridge currently serves as the President of the Texas Police Chiefs Association (TPCA), an organization which seeks to promote the professional practice of law enforcement and advocates for the highest standards of ethical conduct among today’s peace officers. Standridge has a Master of Public Administration degree from Sam Houston State University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy. He graduated LEMIT’s Leadership Command College in 2009 and the FBI’s Law Enforcement Executive Development (LEADS) program in 2018. Standridge is the recipient of numerous awards, including 20 Under 40 Business Leader, Executive Leadership Award, I-CAN Hero, and the TPCA’s Innovation Award. He has chaired the State’s Officer Safety Committee and worked with his team to create VINCIBLE–a statewide program that works to reduce police officer line of duty deaths and injuries in Texas–which is used by more than 1,500 police agencies, including the San Marcos Police Department.

The City of San Marcos will release more information through a press release and on the San Marcos Police Department Facebook page once the plans are finalized.