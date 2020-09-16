Appeals court commutes death sentence of Texas inmate convicted of killing police officer

This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Juan Lizcano. Texas’ highest criminal court has commuted the death sentence of Lizcano after agreeing with findings he was ineligible to be executed because of intellectual disability. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Wednesday, Sept 16, 2020, changed Lizcano’s death sentence to a term of life in prison without the possibility of parole. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas’ highest criminal court has commuted the death sentence of a Mexican man after agreeing with findings he was ineligible to be executed because of intellectual disability.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Wednesday changed 43-year-old Juan Lizcano’s death sentence to a term of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Lizcano was convicted of capital murder in the November 2005 shooting death of 28-year-old Dallas Police Officer Brian Jackson.

Testimony at his trial showed Lizcano had the communication skills of an 8-to-10 year old.

The Supreme Court in 2002 barred execution of intellectually disabled people.