HOUSTON (AP) — Texas’ highest criminal court has commuted the death sentence of a Mexican man after agreeing with findings he was ineligible to be executed because of intellectual disability.
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Wednesday changed 43-year-old Juan Lizcano’s death sentence to a term of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Lizcano was convicted of capital murder in the November 2005 shooting death of 28-year-old Dallas Police Officer Brian Jackson.
Testimony at his trial showed Lizcano had the communication skills of an 8-to-10 year old.
The Supreme Court in 2002 barred execution of intellectually disabled people.
- Appeals court commutes death sentence of Texas inmate convicted of killing police officer
- Trick-or-What? Pandemic Halloween is mixed bag all around
- Senators’ bill would keep US on Daylight Saving Time during the pandemic
- U.S. reputation approaching record lows with European allies, survey finds
- Nationwide project taps journalists to tackle education, race and poverty