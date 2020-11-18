Apple and PBS agree to air “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” & “A Charlie Brown Christmas” ad-free on TV

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Almost one month after CBS News reported that the Charlie Brown holiday specials will be exclusively on Apple TV+, Apple and PBS agreed to air two classic holiday specials ad-free.

According to a press release from PBS, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will air on PBS and PBS KIDS on November 22, 2020, at 7:30 pm local time/6:30 pm CT and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will air on PBS and PBS KIDS on December 13, 2020, at 7:30 pm local time/6:30 pm CT.

#BREAKING NEWS! “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” will be on OPT! https://t.co/ODAWQ64lrj — Ozarks Public TV (@OPTV) November 18, 2020

The Thanksgiving special will start streaming on Apple TV+ on November 18, and the Christmas special will start streaming on December 4.