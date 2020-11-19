Apple to pay another $113M to settle iPhone battery claims

PHOENIX (AP) — Apple will pay $113 million to settle the latest case alleging the the trend-setting company duped consumers by deliberately slowing down older iPhones to help extend the life of their batteries.
The payment announced Wednesday in Arizona resolves a case brought by more than 30 states for Apple acknowledged a software update released in 2017 bogged down the performance of older iPhones.
It follows a previous settlement requiring Apple to pay up to $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit brought in California.
Apple defended its actions as a way to protect older iPhones but critics contended the company did it to help spur sales of newer models.
