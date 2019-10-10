Applications being accepted for Salvation Army Angel Tree

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — It may only be October, but the Salvation Army is getting ready for the Christmas season.

The Salvation Army is now accepting applications for their annual Angel Tree.

Approved families will have the names and ages of children added to the Angel Christmas Tree in the Mall of Abilene, where holiday shoppers can pick a name and fulfill their Christmas wish list.

“Well, for some kids, this is the Christmas that they have. If it weren’t for the Salvation Army, they wouldn’t have a Christmas and so we’re very glad to be able to help provide that for them,” says Salvation Army’s Shelly Futrelle.

The Salvation Army is accepting applications for the program through the end of the month.