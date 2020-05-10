Appointments still available for mobile COVID-19 testing May 11

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – According to the City of Abilene, there are still plenty of appointments available for COVID-19 in Taylor County.

The city says mobile testing for COVID-19 will take place at the Abilene Health District facility from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday, May 11.

Tests will be conducted by appointment only. You can register online here or call (512) 883-2400.

The city says those exhibiting the following symptoms will be screened: