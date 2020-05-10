ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – According to the City of Abilene, there are still plenty of appointments available for COVID-19 in Taylor County.
The city says mobile testing for COVID-19 will take place at the Abilene Health District facility from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday, May 11.
Tests will be conducted by appointment only. You can register online here or call (512) 883-2400.
The city says those exhibiting the following symptoms will be screened:
- fever and/or chills
- cough
- fatigue
- body aches
- muscle/joint pain
- shortness of breath
- sore throat
- headaches
- nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
- nasal congestion
- loss of taste and/or smell
- UFC’s return could provide blueprint for other pro leagues
- Guy Fieri raises over $20 million for restaurant workers
- Appointments still available for mobile COVID-19 testing May 11
- Dr. Anthony Fauci to testify before Senate subcommittee about coronavirus response
- No new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, total remains 208