BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Spring showers continued to bring much needed rain to the Big Country on Monday.

The first round of showers and storms moved through Sunday afternoon into the night bringing a bit of help to our severe drought conditions.

Rainfall amounts on Sunday were around a quarter of an inch in areas that experienced the stronger storms. Most places only received up to a tenth of an inch of rain.

A few of those Easter Sunday storms reached severe levels as there were several severe thunderstorm warnings issued for the day.

The storms produced damaging winds up to 70 mph along with hail up to the size of a baseball. That was reported in Fisher County Sunday afternoon.

Another chance for severe storms are possible across the Big Country on Monday. Below is the thunderstorm outlook for Monday via the NWS office in San Angelo:

As seen above, the best chance for severe storms will be in the northern portion of the Big Country. There is a marginal risk of severe development into the early evening hours.

The risk zone ranges from King County into parts of Kent County east through Stonewall and Haskell counties into Throckmorton County.

Marginal risk is the first level of severe storm development meaning isolated severe storms are possible, but the intensity and development are limited. The main threats are damaging winds and large hail.

That area is on the edge of the marginal risk. However, the more favorable conditions are off to the northeast. There was a severe thunderstorm watch issued just before 5:00 p.m. Monday for Knox County until 10:00 at night.

For the rest of the Big Country, thunderstorms are possible but will be isolated. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued earlier Monday for Coleman and Brown counties.

Scattered showers linger around to start the day Tuesday with patchy fog in some areas. No threat for any thunderstorms or anything severe.

For the rest of the week, temperatures will continue to warm up gradually, with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures should be getting back into the 80s by Thursday. Gusty winds are expected to return Friday into the weekend.

BCH meteorologists will continue to cover anything that develops throughout the evening Monday.