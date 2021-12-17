Archery becoming an “ageless sport” in the Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Did you know that you can walk into one Abilene construction store and find an entire section dedicated to bow hunting?

In fact, there are multiple outlets across Taylor County, specifically ran to help you and your loved ones learn how to shoot.

John Early, a bow technician at Builders First Source (BFS) Construction in Abilene, said archery is becoming an ageless sport in the Big Country, as families learn to shoot together.

According to Early, there is nothing like watching a kid let an arrow fly for the first time.

“When you get a kid in here, and they’re going through this new program, they go back and shoot a bow a few times, it’s just the smile on their face and their eyes light up.” Early gleamed. “The parents are usually in the back videoing their kids, ‘oh, it’s their first time shooting.’ It’s a lot of fun.”

(KTAB/KRBC) Man shoots at Texas Archery Shooters Association State Championship, Aug. 2020

Many find shooting bows to be therapeutic. Maybe it’s the stillness of the outdoors and the wind rustling the trees, or maybe it’s just being outdoors with your family.

“A lot of times you’ll see a son start, then the dad starts,” Early said. “Then the mom wants to start, too. The daughter gets involved and the whole family is out shooting all of a sudden.”

With bows available for kids as young as six-years-old, archery is the perfect sport for anyone to get into. It’s not taxing on the body like football or soccer, which limits how far some adults can push themselves. The general idea is that anyone can learn how to shoot.

Miles Willis grew up in the outdoors. He would go hunting with his brother, primarily shooting rifles until his brother bought him a bow in his late 20s.

The brothers first began going on bow hunts, and it then became second nature to Willis. So much so, that when his son was old enough to join the Taylor County 4-H shooting sports, he became the events coordinator.

Willis passed on that growing love for archery to his son. Now at the age of 28, Willis’ son is still involved, helping kids learn to shoot.

Much like how his brother passed on the love for archery to him, and he to his son, Willis got involved with archery to see families grow together in the outdoors.

“If there is some other kids in the community that want to come along and enjoy this experience, maybe something different they haven’t experienced in life, I’m willing to bring them along,” Willis offered.

(KTAB/KRBC) Woman and boy shoot at Texas Archery Shooters Association State Championship, Aug. 2020

Willis explained that kids of all ages and genders are taking up archery, out of inspiration from films featuring the sport – movies like ‘Brave’ and ‘The Hunger Games.’

That has inspired a new wave of young, female archers to join and have found success and a new passion in doing so.

Willis recommended a compound bow as a great gift for anyone. If you are looking to buy one, have it fitted to the recipient.

Unlike a pair of cleats or a baseball glove, each bow feels differently in everyone’s hand and is almost like an extension of the arm when shooting.