Archived audio reveals racist remarks by Ronald Reagan

(CNN) – The National Archives released an audio clip of Ronald Reagan making disparaging racist remarks.

According to a former director of then-President Richard Nixon’s presidential library, Reagan, who was still the California Governor, spoke with Nixon on the phone in 1971.

They talked about Tanzanian diplomats dancing at the UN General Assembly after a vote a day earlier.

We’re warning you, some readers may find this language offensive.

The clip is transcribed as the following:

Reagan: “Last night, I tell you, to watch that thing on television as I did.”

Nixon: “Yeah.”

Reagan: “To see those, those monkeys from those African countries — damn them, they’re still uncomfortable wearing shoes!”

Nixon: (laughter) “The tail wags the dog there, doesn’t it?”

Reagan: “Yeah!”

Nixon: “The tail wags the dog.”

The National Archives released part of that clip 19-years ago, but without the racist portion.

But last year, the former Nixon Library Director requested a new review of Nixon’s conversations with Reagan.

In another clip, Nixon can be heard calling the Tanzanian diplomats “cannibals” in another phone call with his Secretary of State, William Rogers.