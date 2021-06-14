Archived video: Hailey Dunn, the missing girl who captivated the nation

It’s the story that captivated the nation: a small town girl vanishes and there aren’t many clues.

That girl was 13-year-old Hailey Dunn of Colorado City, Texas. It would be years before her remains were found, and even longer before someone was arrested. That arrest came Monday as Shawn Adkins, the man who was her mother’s boyfriend at the time Hailey disappeared, was arrested on a murder charge.

The story garnered national attention, and suddenly, the nation knew Hailey’s name and face. National news anchors and pundits spoke about the case regularly. Nancy Grace was one of the most vocal, speaking about the case in depth often.

Massive incentives were issued, including a $15,000 reward from the FBI.

Photos of Hailey Dunn throughout the years (Who Killed Hailey Dunn Facebook page)

Adkins is currently in the Howard County Jail on a $2 million bond.