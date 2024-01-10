ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With temperatures Wednesday climbing into the mid to upper 60s, and highs creeping into the 70s come Thursday, it feels like mother nature is sending a gift before she decides to freeze about 80% of the United States. A blast of arctic air remains on schedule to make it to the Big Country by Sunday.

A couple of states north, in Northern Kansas and most of Nebraska, is under a winter weather advisory, wind chill advisory, or winter storm watch.

There will be a frontal passage before the arctic front on Sunday. The first cold front will arrive Thursday night into Friday, dropping overnight lows into the upper 20s by Friday morning.

Highs Friday will only be around 50 degrees, and some areas may not even escape the 40s. Saturday temperatures will be closer to seasonal with highs in the upper 50s.

Here’s a look at what we know so far and what we are watching as we head into next week:

The good news is that precipitation chances are looking unlikely as of now. That is the more important factor because we could easily get snow with temperatures as cold as they will be.

The exact timing of the front is still unknown. Models have been in disagreement regarding the track of the front. Some models have the front pushing south a little slower than others.

As of now, this cold front will move through sometime Sunday afternoon. Temperatures Sunday night into Monday may just reach single digits with a low around 10­° forecasted for Abilene.

Over the next few days, the models will have a better grasp on how things will play out based on the movement of the front going into Friday and the weekend.

On M.L.K. Day Monday, we are expecting the coldest day of the year so far. Bitterly cold temperatures, along with northerly winds up to 25 miles per hour, will produce dangerously cold wind chill values.

There is a high chance that wind chill values will drop below zero across the Big Country Monday morning. With it being a holiday, hopefully most people will be able to stay indoors.

The high Monday is forecasted to be only 26°. Overnight lows will be in the teens, maybe single digits again in some areas.

So, if you do have plans for the holiday, please limit the time you spend outside in the cold. Make sure you have at least a couple of layers of clothing on, and cover everything.

Make sure to remember the four P’s during this time: People, pipes, pets, and plants.