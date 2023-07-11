ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As all Texans know these days, the heat has been unbearable for the past couple of weeks. People all over the Lone Star State have felt the burn. One triple-digit day after another can be mentally and physically exhausting.

There have been 13 heat-related deaths reported in the state of Texas alone. The majority of those (11) have come from Webb County in Laredo, Texas. Laredo has been at least 105° for 16 consecutive days through Wednesday, with the hottest being 115° last week.

Here in the Big Country, temperatures have been about as high. We endured consecutive triple-digit days for at least a week. On top of that, severe storms made their marks in the area.

With all the madness going on in the atmosphere, KTAB/KRBC reached out to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo about the effects extreme conditions have on severe weather.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Mike Castillo coordinates with the forecasters on duty at the office to relay their forecast information and warnings to the emergency managers with its media partners.

Castillo shared that the excessive heat was more of an enhancement for the storms. That means there was more heat or energy for storms to develop rapidly.

“A lot of it was wind damage. We saw storms in the Big Country region, all the way down the Hill Country… Because of the extreme heat and moisture, it caused a lot of microbursts to develop with the storms, especially when we got to 114,” Castillo detailed.

The meteorologist began to expand on how wind damages associated with the severe weather happened, “This spring was one of the most active springs that we’ve seen in West Central Texas, in quite a while… It seems like we are finally breaking away from that pattern.”

Breaking away from the pattern led to the question about the difference between this year and last year. We still had triple-digit temperatures in 2022, but it was very dry. There had to be another factor, and as it turns out, there was one major difference: The El Niño Southern Oscillation.

“We were in La Niña conditions last summer, and that contributed a lot to the very dry conditions last summer. So, now that we’re now into the El Niño phase of the El Niño Southern Oscillation, that’s allowing a little bit more moisture into the area,” said Castillo. “I think that’s contributing to why we saw severe weather, that normally we see in April and May, extend into June.”

That goes to show that the El Niño Southern Oscillation has a major effect here in the Big Country.

As for what’s to come for the rest of the summer, there is always potential for severe weather given the location and time of year. However, the main concern will be damaging winds, especially with excessive heat and large hail, of course. The tornado threat is expected to diminish over the summer, but we can never rule out that possibility.

While the heat hits us all, Castillo said farmers are having to change their entire routines to accommodate the weather trends.

“They can’t do the things they normally do because it’s too hot for livestock to be doing certain activities such as long walks, especially during the afternoon,” Castillo revealed. “They have to limit that to the morning hours or in the late afternoon, early evening hours… Cooler times of the day.”

Now recently, with the hot air and gusty winds, there have been grass fires popping up around the Big Country (thankfully, not nearly as much as last year). That means farmers’ crops are at risk, too.

With triple digits expected for at least another week and most likely much longer, it is imperative to practice heat safety precautions: Stay hydrated, take as many breaks as possible if working outside for long periods of time, check on neighbors, the elderly, and children throughout the day.

As far as the El Niño effects for the rest of the year, Castillo added, “We’re going to be seeing wetter and cooler temperatures for the winter months;” promising information for an area currently in a natural oven.