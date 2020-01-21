Area bishops meet with Pope Francis in Vatican

VATICAN CITY (KTAB/KRBC) — Some area bishops were in the Vatican Monday to meet the Pope.

Bishop Michael Sis, along with Bishop Emeritus Michael Pfeifer and the other bishops of the dioceses of Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas, met with Pope Francis on Monday.

The visit took place in the Papal Apartments of the Vatican at the papal audience during the Ad Limina visit by the bishops of Region X in the U.S.