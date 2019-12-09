Arizona man caught on video dumping woman out of wheelchair while trying to steal it

(NBC) – An Arizona man was arrested earlier this week after forcing a woman out of her wheelchair before trying to steal it.

Austin Shurbutt, 26, was arrested on Saturday afternoon for attacking a woman on a light rail in Phoenix, Arizona, last month and trying to steal her wheelchair, according to a Facebook post on Saturday from the Phoenix Police Department.

In a video released by the department, Shurbutt is seen wearing reindeer slippers and getting up from his seat as the train pulls into the station before seizing the woman’s wheelchair. At first, he appears to be trying to push the wheelchair out of the train car with the woman still in it. The woman resists, grabbing poles on either side of her to try to stay in place.

Shurbutt wrests her hands from the poles and dumps the woman out of the wheelchair before making off with it out of the train car. Concerned passengers rush over to the woman, and one appears to run into Shurbutt on the light rail platform in an attempt to stop him, at which point Shurbutt abandons the wheelchair and runs away.

Shurbutt had two outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest, according to the Facebook post. He now faces five additional charges, including assault, robbery and kidnapping.