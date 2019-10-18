Arkansas bridge to be renamed for slain Texas girl, 4

FULTON, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas is dedicating a bridge in honor of a 4-year-old Texas girl whose remains were found near the structure several weeks after she was reported missing.

Maleah Davis’ remains were found in June alongside Interstate 30 near Hope, Arkansas, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of the Texas-Arkansas state line. The Houston girl’s death was ruled a homicide.

The Arkansas State Highway Commission voted in July to rename the Red Lake Road Overpass that crosses I-30, near where Maleah was discovered. The Maleah Davis Memorial Bridge sign will be unveiled Nov. 9. Funds for the sign came from an anonymous donor.

Hempstead County Sheriff James Singleton requested a permit for the sign to honor Maleah and other missing and abused children across the country.

Quanell X, a Houston community activist, said Derion Vence, the 27-year-old man who was arrested in Maleah’s disappearance, confessed to dumping her body there. Vence had been engaged to marry Maleah’s mother, Brittany Bowens.

In August, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office charged Vence with causing serious bodily injury to a child in Maleah’s death. Vence told police that he, Maleah and his 2-year-old had been kidnapped, but that the assailants let him and his son go. The investigation is ongoing.