Arkansas officer ‘ambushed and executed’ in a police station parking lot

(NBC) – An Arkansas patrol officer was “ambushed and executed” while sitting in his cruiser at a police department parking lot, authorities said Sunday.

Police in Fayetteville identified the officer in a statement as Stephen Carr.

Police say evidence shows that Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr was ambushed and executed while sitting in his patrol vehicle.Fayetteville Police Dept.

The shooting occurred on Saturday night shortly before 10 p.m. local time, the statement said. Two officers who heard gunfire in the parking lot responded and killed the gunman during a confrontation, police said.

The suspect, London Phillips, 35, was armed at the time, police said.

Carr and Phillips died at the scene, the statement said.

“Evidence shows that officer Carr was ambushed and executed,” the statement said. It did not provide additional details.

Carr had worked with the department for two and a half years, the statement said. He was assigned to patrol an entertainment district in the city of 85,000 near the Oklahoma state line.

The officers who killed Phillips were placed on administrative leave, per department policy, while local and federal authorities conduct an independent investigation of the incident, police said.