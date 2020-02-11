Arkansas police officer on leave after putting high school student in chokehold

A police officer in Arkansas has been placed on leave following an “altercation” in which the cop put a student in a chokehold, officials said. Video of the incident on Monday circulated online, CBS affiliate KTHV-TV reported.

The footage, which has since been taken down from Facebook, shows Camden Police Officer Jake Perry standing behind a student at Camden Fairview High School in the cafeteria. Perry wraps his arms around the student’s neck and lifts him multiple times in what appears to be an attempt to restrain him. Then, as Perry lowers the student, he keeps his left arm around the student’s neck.

Police Chief Boyd Woody said in a statement that Perry had been “relieved of duty” pending an investigation. “As the police chief, I will not tolerate misconduct from my officers and this matter will be dealt with accordingly,” Woody said.

It’s unclear what led to the altercation.

Camden Fairview Superintendent Fred Lilly said in a statement that his district would “fully cooperate” with the investigation and work with police “to ensure that current policies and procedures for all SROs stationed at CFSD schools are reviewed and revised if necessary.”

The video had been shared more than 18,000 times as of Monday night, The Associated Press reported.