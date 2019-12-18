ARMC leaders get pie in the face for United Way fundraiser

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Leaders at Abilene Regional Medical Center got a piece of the pie Wednesday, but they didn’t eat it, they wore it.

This Pie in the Face fundraiser marks the end of the hospital’s fundraising campaign for the United Way of Abilene.

Those that raised the most and least amount of money got a pie in the face.

This year’s campaign raised more than $10,000 for the agency.

“Anytime a workplace gets together and decides they want to give their money to benefit the community through the United Way, it’s always very exciting,” says Evan Simmons, United Way of Abilene.

This is just one of several Pie in the Face contests the hospital has hosted over the last few years.