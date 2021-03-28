‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect on the run after police chase, shots fired in Brown County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Authorities are looking for a suspect accused of leading law enforcement on a chase and firing several shots in Brown County.

The suspect, identified as Ryan Christopher Graham from Menard is to be considered “Armed and Dangerous.”

Authorities are asking the community to contact law enforcement if the suspect is spotted.

According to the Early PD. On Saturday at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers received a call of a reckless driver in the 1100 block of early Blvd. The vehicle had been swerving from lane to lane at high speeds and almost striking other vehicles.

When authorities tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect fled, leading them into a chase.

“Brownwood PD officers attempted to block intersections while the pursuit traveled west through Brownwood,” said the City of Early Police Department in a Facebook post. “The vehicle traveled into the county and began turning onto county roads and traveling at a high rate of speed. Brown County Sheriff’s deputies and DPS and game wardens assisted in attempting to stop the vehicle.'”

Graham then drove through a fence on County Road 196 and crashed into a creek. He proceeded to flee on foot into the pastures.

Law enforcement says Graham then called 911 and told dispatch to inform the officers to quit chasing him or he was going to shoot them or commit suicide by cop.

Officers built a perimeter where he had been seen between Cheyenne Lane and County Road 156.

According to Police, the suspect fired several shots on several occasions, and an AK-47 with a broken stock was later located at the scene.

“Officers searched through the night with night vision equipped drones and a DPS helicopter arrived with night vision equipment, but the subject was never found,” said the Early PD. “Graham was seen earlier with a pistol, so it was known that he was still armed.”

Police stated that the subject was seen by a witness; the witness said Graham was running naked through the pasture and was carrying a backpack.

Additionally, it was learned that Graham had stolen a Red Dodge pickup and was last seen in Brady.

Brady and Menard County law enforcement are currently searching for Graham.