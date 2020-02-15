Armed grandmother abducted 12-year-old girl from hospital, police say

Authorities in Louisiana Saturday were searching for a 12-year-old girl they say was abducted at gunpoint from a hospital by her grandmother.

The alleged kidnapping of Adreana Miller by Evelyn Miller was reported about 5 p.m. Friday at a medical facility in Jefferson, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.



“Evelyn Miller entered Adreana’s hospital room to remove her from the hospital,” the statement said. “When hospital staff attempted to prevent her from leaving with the child, she pointed a firearm at several of them. In making her escape from the location, she pushed one nurse to the ground and struck a security guard with her vehicle.”

No injuries were reported. Authorities didn’t reveal why the girl was at the facility.

Miller, 66, was armed with a revolver, authorities said. The 2019 Toyota Sienna minivan she was driving has been recovered, Louisiana State Police said.

The suspect, last seen in a purple shirt and black pants, and the 4-foot, 7-inch girl, who was wearing a white hospital gown, remained at large Saturday.

The girl was the subject of a statewide “child endangerment alert,” authorities said.

It wasn’t clear what motivation, if any, was being ascribed to the suspect. Sheriff’s officials said there is an arrest warrant out for Evelyn Miller for kidnapping, aggravated assault with a firearm, battery and violating a firearm-free zone.