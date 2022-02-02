ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene woman is behind bars after reportedly pointing a gun at a worker trying to tow her car.

According to an arrest report from the Abilene Police Department, officers responded to Country Place Apartments in the 1000 block of Justice Way around 7 p.m. Tuesday, where a man said Rita Ramirez pointed a gun at him and threatened to shoot him as he was towing her vehicle at the request of the complex assistant manager.

The report states that Ramirez admitted to pointing the gun at the man over a civil dispute.

Ramirez was arrested and taken to the Taylor County Jail, where she was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.