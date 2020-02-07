Arrested: Brown Co. man accused of pointing gun at woman in road rage incident

EARLY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Law enforcement in Brown County arrested a man Friday morning after he was accused of pointing a gun at a woman in a road rage incident.

David Wayne Speegle, 22, of Blanket, is now facing a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to police, a woman called 911 just before 8 a.m., Friday saying she was stopped at the red light at Early Blvd. and Garmon Dr. when a car pulled up beside her and the man inside pointed a black handgun at her.

The woman said she accelerated through the red light to get away and called for help.

A witness at the scene was able to take a photo of the suspect vehicle. Using the photo, Early police, Brownwood police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office were able to find the vehicle on Highway 377.

The vehicle was stopped in the Allsip’s parking lot near the Coggin intersection where Speegle was taken into custody.

Speegle, police said, commened that the other driver cut him off. He also said he had just purchased the gun two days ago.

While no shots were fired, police said the victim was shaken up.

