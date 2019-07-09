Arrested: Man accused of driving man 5 miles outside of Abilene, stealing truck

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police arrested the man accused of driving a man five miles outside of town before stealing his truck.

Jonathan Warford, 34, was arrested on the first degree felony charge of Aggravated Robbery.

According to police, a 58-year-old man said he met the suspect, later identified as Warford, at a northside location to provide a ride.

Warford, police said, punched the victim in the face and forced him into his vehicle before driving him about five miles outside of town.

Police said Warford forced the victim out of his vehicle and drove away in the vehicle.

The victim, according to police, was seriously injured. The injuries will require surgery.

Police said Warford knew the victim.