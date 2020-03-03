Arrested: Man in Brownwood accused of robbing convenience store, kidnapping clerk

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The man accused of kidnapping a Brownwood convenience store clerk after robbing the store has now been arrested, according to police.

Joseph Hardman, 59, of Brownwood, is now facing charges of Aggravated Robbery, Evading Detention, Failure to ID Fugitive and Aggravated Kidnapping.

The clerk was taken to a local hospital where she was treated and evaluated.

Police said they were called to the 7-Eleven store in the 1500 block of Coggin Ave. at about 11:15 Monday night.

Officers on scene learned from a male employee that an unknown man entered the store and robbed it with an unknown weapon. The male employee said his female co-worker was taken away by the man.

Police immediately canvased the area where the suspect was believed to have gone.

According to police, in the area of 5th St. and Ave. E, a woman was heard screaming then running from an open lot in the 1700 block of Ave. E.

The woman was confirmed to be the female store clerk.

Police said a man was then seen running in the field behind her. Officers chased the man and were able to detain him.

The man identified himself as an incorrect name, police said. His ID confirmed he was 59-year-old Joseph Hardman.

Hardman, police said, had a warrant for his arrested of Pardon and Parole for Aggravated Robbery.

The female clerk told police that Hardman said he had a gun and grabbed her from behind. When they made it to the open field, the woman said Hardman forced the woman to the clerk, demanding sexual acts. That was when she was able to break free and run toward police.

Hardman was also found with marijuana, police said.