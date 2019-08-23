Arrests made in connection to shooting of Lubbock police dog

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Lubbock Police have arrested the three outstanding suspects wanted in connection with aggravated robbery and an officer-involved shooting that occurred earlier this week.

Dornnell Moore, 17, Cameron Lee Stacey, 17, and Jermane Hardrick, 20, were all charged with aggravated robbery, according to an LPD news release.

Images of Moore, Stacey and Hardrick from the Lubbock County Detention Center

“Early Tuesday morning, the Lubbock Police Department responded to several calls of service that led to a short pursuit,” the release states. “The pursuit ended at the intersection of 42nd Street and Avenue N.”

At that time, all five suspects got out of the vehicle and ran, which resulted in a foot pursuit between a 14-year-old suspect, an officer and his K-9, said police.

“The juvenile offender fired at the officer and his K-9 and the officer returned fire after his K-9 was shot twice,” the release states. “The juvenile offender was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was later released and booked for a Directive to Apprehend charge from Hockley County.”

The K-9, Max, was taken to an emergency vet after the incident, and police said he was recovering at home by Friday.

Police said investigators have identified the fifth suspect, a juvenile offender, who remained oustanding by Friday.

Moore, Stacey and Hardrick were all booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center Friday and all have a $200,000 bond, according to police.

This case remained under investigation Friday

Editorial note: Police listed the name of one suspect as Jermane Hardrick, but the jail roster listed it as Tyrail Jermaine Hardrick.

Press release from Lubbock Police:

(Press release from Lubbock Police)