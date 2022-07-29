ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Earlier this month Representative Jodey Arrington (TX-19) was able to bring support to Dyess Air Force Base.

The passage of the National Defense Authorization Act was able to secure investments for Dyess Air Force Base that included $22 million for B-1 hypersonic integration and a moratorium on B-1 retirements for an additional three years.

The NDAA which cleared the House with overwhelming bipartisan support endorsed significant increases in national defense spending for the second straight year.

The $840 billion to fund the Department of Defense and national security goals was a bipartisan agreement in which the house cleared $27 billion more than the Biden administration asked for.

