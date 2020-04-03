As Texas mayor orders closures, daughter gets COVID-19

FILE – In this file photo made Monday, March 30, 2020, downtown McKinney, Texas, appears empty amid COVID-19 concerns. Even though the McKinney mayor conflicted with county officials, the suburban Dallas mayor defended his order that residents shelter at home to combat the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

DALLAS (AP) — A suburban Dallas mayor is fighting the coronavirus on two fronts: at home and in the city.

Just days after McKinney Mayor George Fuller imposed a stay-at-home order on the city’s 200,000 residents, his 19-year-old daughter tested positive for COVID-19.

Although Fuller says he’s had an overwhelmingly positive response from McKinney residents about the executive order, one local man objected and sued to lift the restriction.

A judge has tossed his request.

Fuller meanwhile says his daughter was feeling a little better on Tuesday, and was able to smile rather than cry when they connected on FaceTime. 

