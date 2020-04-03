As Texas mayor orders closures, daughter gets COVID-19

DALLAS (AP) — A suburban Dallas mayor is fighting the coronavirus on two fronts: at home and in the city.
Just days after McKinney Mayor George Fuller imposed a stay-at-home order on the city’s 200,000 residents, his 19-year-old daughter tested positive for COVID-19.
Although Fuller says he’s had an overwhelmingly positive response from McKinney residents about the executive order, one local man objected and sued to lift the restriction.
A judge has tossed his request.
Fuller meanwhile says his daughter was feeling a little better on Tuesday, and was able to smile rather than cry when they connected on FaceTime.
- Hobby Lobby temporarily closing all stores, will furlough ‘nearly all store employees’
- City of Abilene reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, none travel-related, total now 23
- McMurry drops ACT/SAT scores from Fall 2020 admission criteria due to COVID-19
- Big Country Politics: In depth on coronavirus help in the Big Country
- PHOTOS: Bottomed out on toilet paper