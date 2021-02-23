Aspermont residents still without water after freeze damages water line

ASPERMONT, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The mayor of Aspermont, a town of roughly 1,000 residents, says they are on day 12 without running water after extreme winter weather lead to a mass corruption of a main water line.

Mayor Steven Ellis says crews continue working on a water line located between Aspermont and Rule which started leaking when the winter freeze started, but grew more damaged as the deep cold set in.

“Pretty much the whole thing froze,” says Ellis. “All the joints busted and cracked, there was even some sections of pipe that just cracked in two. When we came to inspect it the next morning, there was more damage.”

Aspermont residents and those in the surrounding towns that rely on its water supply have been able to receive water brought in by local agencies and the National Guard since the region defrosted.

On Tuesday, Cedar Ridge Aviation and the Stonewall County Volunteer Fire Department waited with millions of gallons of water at the town’s water tower for residents to get their desired fill.

Longtime Aspermont resident Donna Montez said the outpouring of support from across the state has been a more-than-comforting gesture in the aftermath of the February freeze.

“The way things kind of get with the world, it just blesses your heart. It brings back that humanity,” said Montez.

Ellis says the water line should be functional by the end of the week at the very latest, and assures residents that all is being done to make that a reality as quickly as possible.