Aspirin could help prevent premature birth

Low-dose Aspirin has already been proven to benefit patients prone to heart attacks, but the small pill could also help babies start life healthier.
A new study found women given Aspirin during their pregnancies were more likely to deliver full-term babies.
Low-dose Aspirin also helped cut down on the number of still-births and newborn deaths.
Researchers looked at first-time moms carrying single babies in developing countries like Guatemala, India, and Pakistan over a 2-year period.
Doctors are optimistic this study could help both the health of moms and babies, especially in populations prone to premature birth, because Aspirin is cheap and readily available.
- Suman 25 muertos por brote de nuevo virus en China
- Chiefs fan saved Super Bowl IV memorabilia from 1970 now worth thousands
- Garoppolo gets 49ers to Super Bowl with handoffs not throws
- Suggs aiming for Super Bowl after joining Chiefs last month
- Budweiser combats ‘typical American’ stereotypes in Super Bowl spot