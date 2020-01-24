Aspirin could help prevent premature birth

Low-dose Aspirin has already been proven to benefit patients prone to heart attacks, but the small pill could also help babies start life healthier.

A new study found women given Aspirin during their pregnancies were more likely to deliver full-term babies.

Low-dose Aspirin also helped cut down on the number of still-births and newborn deaths.

Researchers looked at first-time moms carrying single babies in developing countries like Guatemala, India, and Pakistan over a 2-year period.

Doctors are optimistic this study could help both the health of moms and babies, especially in populations prone to premature birth, because Aspirin is cheap and readily available.