Asst. Chief Mike Perry to serve as Abilene’s interim police chief, Chief Standridge leaving APD Nov. 13

ABILENE, Texas (Press Release) – Abilene Police Dept. Chief Stan Standridge has been appointed Chief of Police for the San Marcos Police Department in San Marcos, Texas.

His last day serving APD will be November 13, 2020, and Assistant Chief Mike Perry will serve

as Interim Chief until Chief Marcus Dudley arrives in Abilene.

“Chief Standridge is a good man and a great Chief,” said Abilene City Manager Robert Hanna.

“He’s served this community for the last 26 years with integrity and honor. We owe him a debt of

gratitude. I am happy for him and his family as they move forward in their new life together. San

Marcos will be well served by Standridge.”

“I am forever thankful for the opportunities that the City of Abilene afforded me. I came here in

1991, after being assigned to Dyess AFB and fell in love with the City,” Standridge said, “I have

now served alongside so many great leaders, and together we have accomplished a 35%

reduction in crime over 10 years, launched new initiatives, equipped the APD with the latest

fleet and technology, and initiated a mental health multidisciplinary response team that was the

third in the nation… Beth and I are excited about serving the citizens of San Marcos and its

exceptional Police Department, where I hope I can earn their trust and lifelong friendships. We

are better together!”