Astros and Nationals to face off in historic World Series Game 7

HOUSTON (Nexstar) — The Washington Nationals powered their way to a Game 7, beating the Astros 7-2 Tuesday night and evening up the World Series. Now it’s winner take all Wednesday night.

After the game, Astros third baseman Alex Bregman brushed aside the pressure that Game 7 brings, saying the night would be fun.

“Game 7 here at Minute Maid Park in front of our home fans is going to be a blast.”

That sentiment echoed around the clubhouse Tuesday night.

“Everybody is going to be watching,” Astros second baseman Carlos Correa said. “It’s the greatest game of the year and we have to play our best baseball yet.”

The Nationals are seeking their first World Series title. The Astros are looking to hoist their second World Series trophy in three seasons.

D’oh place like home

Game 7 will be unlike any before it in baseball history.

This series is the first time that the road team has won each of the first six games in the Fall Classic. Not only that, the feat has never been accomplished in any major professional sports playoff series, including basketball and hockey.

Washington won all three games played in Houston, and the Astros won all three games at Nationals Park in D.C.

None of the players are quite sure why this year it’s been anything but a home-field advantage.

“We don’t know but we are going to continue to try to ride this wave as long as possible,” Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon said after Game 6. “Maybe they enjoy our park and maybe we enjoy their park.”

“We are not going to ask questions, we are just going to try to go out there and have some fun.”

Astros All-Star Justin Verlander tossed 93 pitches in the Game 6 loss. He still hasn’t won a World Series start in his career, but told reporters Tuesday night he would “figure out a way” to play if asked by manager A.J. Hinch.

“All hands on deck,” he said.

Latest Posts: