At full capacity, Taylor-Jones Humane Society hosting ‘Clear the Shelter Day’

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – At full capacity, the Taylor-Jones Humane Society is preparing to host Clear the Shelter Day.

“Well when people come in, I always say the biggest thing is, you have to fall in love,” Taylor-Jones Humane Society Vice President Melissa O’Neill said.

Falling in love is the easy part. The hard part is accepting the responsibility and making sure your adopted pet doesn’t end up outside their doors again.

“Some of it is people don’t want to pay to leave them at the animal shelter,” she said.

While leaving animals at the Taylor-Jones Humane Society is free, things are getting crowded.

“And they try to bring them to us, but we only have limited space, and we’ve had dogs having babies, and we have lots of puppies,” she said.

So in an attempt to make some room, they’re hosting a Clear the Shelter Day on Aug. 29, where they’re taking $25 off the usual $100 fee.

“Not a lot, but it’s a lot considering what you get with it,” O’Neill said.

With microchipping and shots taken care of, the financial commitment isn’t over after finding the one and taking them home. Averaging $600 a year care for cats and $400 for dogs, it’s a continuing responsibility.

“Because it’s a big decision. It’s like a family member,” she said. “I mean you just don’t take it home and say ‘Oh, its home.’”

So, while you’re finding your new best friend, they’re watching you, asking questions, feeling you out.

“To find out, ‘Do they care for their animals, do they have a fenced-in yard, how long are they going to leave the puppy?” O’Neill says.

Because once they get adopted, O’Neill hopes it’s permanent.