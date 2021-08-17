At least 1 dead after fiery Callahan Co. crash

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A man has died after a crash on Highway 36 in Callahan County.

Crews responded to the call at Highway 36 between Denton Valley Farms and U.S. Highway 283 around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Initial reports indicate that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was on fire while someone was trapped inside.

Westbound traffic was blocked to allow emergency vehicles to arrive at the scene.

Potential additional injuries are currently unknown, but an officer at the scene says a man has died as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.