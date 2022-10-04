HAWLEY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Hawley Police Department (HPD), along with emergency services, responded to a two-vehicle wreck around 9:00 Tuesday night between Abilene and Hawley.

While most information is unknown at this time, Drive Texas reported that police diverted traffic to the frontage roads off US 277 North, about a mile from Clearfork Baptist Church in Hawley.

KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that both vehicles, an SUV and a pickup-truck were heavily damaged in the wreck.

Northbound traffic was closed at the intersection of CR 320 and Highway 277.

At this time, the condition of the driver and any passenger is unknown. At least one person was taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance.

