At least one dead in north Abilene fire overnight

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At least one person has died in an overnight fire in north Abilene, according to the Abilene Fire Department.

The fire happened early Thurday morning in the 1800 block of Collins Avenue, near Interstate 20 and Grape Street.

Two others, fire officials said were transported with life-saving procedures ongoing.

Fire officials said the fire was under investigation.

