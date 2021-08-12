At least one dead in north Abilene fire overnight

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fire in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At least one person has died in an overnight fire in north Abilene, according to the Abilene Fire Department.

Two others were having life-saving procedures performed, officials said.

The fire happened early Thurday morning in the 1800 block of Collins Avenue, near Interstate 20 and Grape Street.

Two others, fire officials said were transported with life-saving procedures ongoing.

Fire officials said the fire was under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with BigCountryHomepage.com for the latest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration

KRBC News

Trending stories