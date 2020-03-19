Breaking News
At least one tornado confirmed in Taylor County
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At least one tornado was confirmed in Taylor County early Thursday morning.

Taylor County Sheriff’s deputies reported a tornado at 1:36 a.m. near Tye.

A tornado was also spotted near Impact at 1:46 a.m., according to spotters.

A wicked storm clipped Abilene and Taylor County as it proceeded across the Big Country early Thursday. Many in the Key City were awakened as a Tornado Warning was issued for the city.

Reports of damage were not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Stay with BigCountryHomepage.com for the latest.

